It has almost been 76 years since India got independence from the British Raj. However, ending 2Mangal Pandey00 years of British rule from 1757 to 1947 took a lot of sacrifice from hundreds of revolutionaries, who dedicated their lives to get their country free. It was the sacrifice of each and every one of them that made India what it is today.

Commemorating the special occasion, let us turn back the clock and revisit these iconic figures who played a crucial part in India’s journey to independence.

Tilka Majhi (1750-1758)

Tilka Majhi was an Indian freedom fighter and the first Adivasi leader from Santal community. He was responsible for organising the Adivasis to form an armed group that fought against the exploitation of the British. However, in 1784, he was caught by the British, who tied him to the tail of a horse and dragged him all the way to the collector’s residence at Bhagalpur. He was hung from a Banyan tree there.

Gangu Mehtar (Died in 1859)

Gangu Mehtar, popularly called Gangu Baba, was an Indian revolutionary known to have killed around 150 British soldiers alone during the 1857 revolt. In 1878, he was tied to a horse by British soldiers and was dragged up to Kanpur, where he was hanged in Chunniganj.

Tantia Tope (1814-1859)

Tantia Tope is known to have fought around 150 battles against the British Raj. The rebellion also helped Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and these two succeeded in seizing the city of Gwalior. In the end, he was executed by the British Government at Sipri on 18 April 1859.

The Chapekar Brothers

The Chapekar Brothers were Indian revolutionaries involved in assassinating WC Rand, the British Plague Commissioner of Pune. They were later charged with the murders. Found guilty, they were hanged to death.

Kunwar Singh (1777- 1858)

Kunwar Singh was the military commander during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. He was the chief organiser of the fight against the British government in Bihar.

Vasudev Balwant Phadke (1845-1883)

Vasudev Balwant Phadke created a movement against British rule in 1875. The group raided wealthy European businessmen to gain funds for their movement.

Tirot Sing (1802- 1835)

Tirot Sing fought against the British empire in an attempt to take over control of the Khasi Hills. He was sent to a prison in Dhaka where he died in 1835.

Mangal Pandey (827-1857)

Mangal Pandey was a soldier in the Bengal Army and played a key role in the outbreak of the First Wat of Indian Independence in 1857. He was executed the same year for inciting the soldiers to munity against their superior officers.