As the day marking India’s 77th Independence on 15 August 2023 inches closer and the country celebrates 76 years of freedom from the British rule, the event provides an opportunity to recall moments that shaped the subcontinent. In the 70s, India was on a quest to prove its dominance in every field. The country sent its first satellite, ‘Aryabhata’ into space. Not only this, but the 1983 World Cup witnessed India playing its best to bring the trophy home.

However, all this came with challenges. The era witnessed one of the darkest historical chapters in post-independence India- the Emergency. In addition, the killing of Indira Gandhi led to one of India’s most intense communal riots.

India reaches for the stars (1975)

Once India set up the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), it took another four years to launch its first satellite into space on April 19, 1975. The experimental satellite was named after ancient Indian astronomer Aryabhata and weighed 360 kgs.

Indian democracy’s darkest moment (1975)

In one of the darkest chapters of post-independence India, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an internal emergency on 25 June 1975. This led to chaos in the country with suspension of civic rights, suppression of opposition parties and imprisonment of anyone opposing the Emergency. The movement gave rise to an entire generation of political leaders belonging to the anti-Congress spectrum such as Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The 42nd amendment was passed (1976)

In 1976, India witnessed the passage of the 42nd constitutional amendment. The words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ were added to the preamble of the Indian Constitution. The Fundamental Duties were also added to the Constitution under this amendment.

India got its first non-Congress government (1977)

Morarji Desai became the first non-Congress politician to occupy the Prime Minister’s post on 24 March 1977. The year also marked the rise of coalition politics with the fall of the Congress government.

Asiad broadcast on colour TV (1982)

The hype surrounding the Asian Games of 1982 was a great achievement for India. Although the country finished fifth in the games, it got a much-needed facelift to its reputation after the Emergency. The event also marked the debut of colour television in India. The opening ceremony of the Asian Games was broadcast in colour into citizens’ homes.

India wins the World Cup (1983)

At the Lord’s stadium in London, India won its first World Cup in 1983. The Kapil Dev-led squad defeated the mighty West Indies to etch their names in history.

Rakesh Sharma goes into space (1984)

Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma, who remains the only Indian citizen to go to space, made the expeditious journey on April 3, 1984. He travelled to space as part of a Soviet mission, the same collaboration that helped India launch its first satellite a decade earlier.

PT Usha at the Olympics (1984)

The summer of 1984 saw India’s greatest woman athlete, Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha, miss the 400m hurdles at the Los Angeles Olympics by a hundredth of a second. But, her rich collection of multiple gold medals at Asian Championships and Asian Games continues to inspire a generation of women athletes. She is affectionately known as Payyoli Express.

Indira Gandhi assassinated (1984)

The first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, was shot dead by her bodyguards in broad daylight on 31 October 1984. The killing led to one of India’s most devastating communal riots where Sikhs were targeted in multiple cities, including the national capital. Gandhi’s killing came as revenge for her decision to launch Operation Blue Star, a full-scale attack by the Indian Army on the Golden Temple.