Independence Day 2023: India's impactful role in shaping and nurturing major global alliances

In an increasingly interconnected world, international cooperation has become paramount for addressing complex global challenges. India, with its rich history and diverse culture, has played a pivotal role in shaping and nurturing various major global groups and alliances. These collaborations span across economic, political, and security domains, reflecting India’s commitment to fostering international partnerships for mutual growth and development.

BRICS – Building Economic Powerhouses

The BRICS alliance comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Established in 2006, its objective is to promote economic growth, sustainable development, and global stability. Representing over 40 per cent of the world’s population, these emerging economies work together to drive economic growth, improve living standards, and reform international financial institutions. With its vibrant economy and large consumer base, India’s active participation enhances BRICS’ collective bargaining power and amplifies its role on the global stage.

G20 – Steering Global Economic Governance

The Group of Twenty (G20) consists of 19 major economies and the European Union, with India being a crucial member. Founded in 1999, G20 meetings bring together leaders and policymakers to discuss and coordinate international economic policies. Its primary goal is to stabilise the global economy, promote sustainable development, and address pressing issues like financial regulation and climate change. India’s involvement ensures that its concerns and perspectives are considered in shaping global economic policies.

SCO – Enhancing Regional Security

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance comprising eight member states, including India. Formed in 2001, it aims to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism while fostering regional stability and cooperation. As an SCO member, India collaborates with its neighbors to address common security challenges and promote stability in Central Asia and beyond.

Quad – Forging Indo-Pacific Security and Prosperity

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, is an informal strategic forum comprising the United States, Japan, India, and Australia. Established in 2007, the Quad seeks to promote a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region by fostering security cooperation, economic development, and democratic values. India’s participation in the Quad highlights its growing strategic role in the Indo-Pacific and its commitment to upholding a rules-based international order.

ASEAN – Strengthening East Asian Ties

India’s “Act East” policy aligns with its membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional forum. Founded in 1967, ASEAN seeks to enhance political and economic cooperation among its ten member states, promoting regional stability, economic growth, and cultural exchange. India’s participation in ASEAN reflects its commitment to deepening engagement with East Asia and fostering strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

SAARC – Strengthening South Asian Cooperation

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is an organisation comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Founded in 1985, SAARC aims to promote regional cooperation in various fields, including trade, development, and cultural exchange. India’s involvement in SAARC emphasizes its commitment to fostering stability and development in South Asia.

IOR-ARC – Fostering Indian Ocean Cooperation

The Indian Ocean Rim Association for Regional Cooperation (IOR-ARC) includes 22 member states that border the Indian Ocean. Established in 1997, the organization aims to promote sustainable economic growth, trade, and maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. India’s membership underscores its strategic interest in the Indian Ocean and its commitment to safeguarding maritime interests in the face of evolving geopolitical dynamics.

BIMSTEC – Bridging South and Southeast Asia

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) brings together Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Founded in 1997, BIMSTEC aims to enhance regional cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, technology, and counterterrorism. India’s active involvement in BIMSTEC underscores its efforts to strengthen ties with its immediate neighbors and promote regional connectivity.

RIC – Facilitating Multilateral Dialogue

The RIC group comprises Russia, India, and China, representing three major Asian powers. Initiated in the late 1990s, RIC discussions revolve around international and regional issues, promoting trilateral cooperation on a wide range of subjects such as security, trade, and global governance. India’s participation in the RIC underscores its pursuit of constructive dialogue and cooperation with fellow Asian giants.

G4 – Advocating for UN Security Council Reform

The Group of Four (G4) consists of India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan. Formed in 2004, the G4 advocates for reforming the United Nations Security Council to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities. These nations aspire to secure permanent seats on the Security Council to ensure more inclusive decision-making. India’s active role in the G4 demonstrates its commitment to making global institutions more representative and effective.

IBSA – Promoting South-South Cooperation

The India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Dialogue Forum seeks to enhance cooperation among these three diverse nations. Founded in 2003, IBSA focuses on issues related to trade, development, climate change, and global governance. This alliance reflects India’s aspiration to collaborate with countries from the Global South to address common challenges and promote shared development.

AIIB – Investing in Infrastructure Development

India is a founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), established in 2016. The AIIB aims to finance infrastructure projects in Asia and beyond, fostering regional connectivity and sustainable development. India’s involvement aligns with its efforts to address infrastructure gaps and promote economic growth in the region.

Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC)

The MGC is a sub-regional cooperation initiative involving India and five Mekong River Basin countries – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. Established in 2000, MGC aims to enhance cultural, economic, and people-to-people linkages between the member countries.

Commonwealth of Nations

India is a member of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 54 countries, most of which are former territories of the British Empire. The Commonwealth promotes democracy, development, and cultural exchange among its members.

Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS)

IONS is a forum of Indian Ocean littoral states that aims to increase maritime security cooperation among its members. India, being a key player in the Indian Ocean region, plays an active role in this symposium.

SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS)

In addition to being a member of SCO, as mentioned earlier, India is also involved in the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts.

Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF)

India is a member of the GCTF, a platform for countries to discuss and coordinate efforts in countering terrorism and extremism globally.

Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM)

India participates in ASEM, an intergovernmental forum that brings together Asian and European countries to foster dialogue and cooperation on various political, economic, and cultural issues.

International Solar Alliance (ISA)

India co-founded the ISA, which aims to promote solar energy adoption and sustainable development among countries located between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

Group of 77 (G77)

India is a member of the G77, a coalition of developing nations at the United Nations that advocates for their common interests and sustainable development.

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)

India is part of the CPA, which connects parliamentarians from Commonwealth countries to share ideas, best practices, and promote democratic governance.

IAEA – Ensuring Nuclear Security

India is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an international organization that promotes safe and peaceful uses of nuclear energy while ensuring nuclear non-proliferation and security.

UN Peacekeeping Missions

India is one of the largest contributors to United Nations peacekeeping missions, reflecting its commitment to global peace and security. Indian troops and personnel have been deployed in various conflict zones around the world under the UN banner.

Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR)

India is a member of the MTCR, an informal non-proliferation and arms control partnership that aims to prevent the proliferation of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying weapons of mass destruction.

Wassenaar Arrangement

India is a member of the Wassenaar Arrangement, a multilateral export control regime that promotes transparency and responsibility in the transfer of conventional arms and dual-use goods and technologies.

Hague Conference on Private International Law

India is a member of this intergovernmental organization that works to harmonize and facilitate private international law across different legal systems.

Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism (GICNT)

India participates in the GICNT, a partnership of countries working together to enhance nuclear security and prevent nuclear terrorism.

World Trade Organization (WTO)

India is a member of the WTO, a global organisation that deals with the rules of trade between nations, promoting open and fair trade practices.

International Labour Organization (ILO)

India is a member of the ILO, a UN agency that focuses on promoting decent work and improving labor conditions globally.

Ramsar Convention on Wetlands

India is a signatory to the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty aimed at conserving and promoting the sustainable use of wetlands.

These alliances, partnerships, and forums highlight India’s multi-faceted engagement in various regions and domains, contributing to global diplomacy, economic growth, and international cooperation. In navigating a rapidly changing global landscape, India’s proactive engagement in these diverse groups and alliances showcases its commitment to advancing its national interests while contributing to global stability, development, and cooperation. As an influential participant in these forums, India continues to play a significant role in shaping the future of international relations.