Independence Day 2023: Here’s how it is different from Republic Day

Each year, India celebrates its Independence Day on 15 August. This year, the country will mark its 76th Independence Day and preparations are afoot with Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar flagging off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ motorcycle rally on Friday in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to take part in the tricolour campaign from 13 to 15 August.

As the day calls for celebration, it also reminds us of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom.

Just like Independence Day brings all Indians together, another national celebration that comes at the beginning of each year is a day to mark solidarity, Republic Day.

While both days celebrate India, there’s a fundamental difference between the 15th of August and the 26th of January.

Independence Day marks the day when India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. On this day, India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the Indian national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi, signalling the end of British control and the beginning of India’s sovereign existence as a free nation.

Independence Day is celebrated with patriotic fervour, flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, cultural programs, and various events across the country.

Meanwhile, Republic Day celebrates the adoption of the Constitution of India and the country’s transition from a British Dominion to a Republic on January 26, 1950.

On this day, the Constitution of India came into effect, officially making India a sovereign, democratic, and republic nation. The Constitution outlines the fundamental rights and duties of Indian citizens, the structure of government, and the principles that guide the nation.

Republic Day is also marked by grand celebrations, including a parade in the capital city of New Delhi, showcasing India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and achievements. The President of India takes the salute during the parade, and the event is attended by various dignitaries and foreign leaders.

In summary, while both Indian Independence Day and Indian Republic Day are important national celebrations, they commemorate different milestones in India’s history. Independence Day signifies the end of British colonial rule and the birth of an independent nation, whereas Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution and the establishment of India as a republic with its own governing principles.