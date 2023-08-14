Independence Day 2023: Best patriotic movies to watch with family and friends

As India stands on the cusp of its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, a wave of patriotic enthusiasm sweeps across the nation.

This day holds a special place in the hearts of citizens as it commemorates India’s liberation from British rule on August 15, 1947.

Independence Day is a revered national holiday in India, marked by a symbolic flag-raising ceremony at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, accompanied by a significant address from the esteemed Prime Minister.

Adding a cinematic touch to the celebrations, watching patriotic movies has become a cherished Independence Day activity. The screen comes alive with stories that evoke national pride and inspire a sense of unity and sacrifice.

Among the array of patriotic films that resonate with audiences, here are some notable selections to watch with family and friends:

Border: A timeless war epic, Border narrates the events of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, particularly the Battle of Longewala. It boasts an ensemble cast and an emotionally charged storyline that exudes nationalism and heroism.

Chak De! India: This sports-oriented film is a heartwarming tale of redemption, revolving around a disgraced field hockey player who coaches a struggling women’s team. The movie encapsulates themes of determination and empowerment.

Lakshya: A movie that resonates deeply with the youth, Lakshya follows the transformation of a directionless young man into a dedicated army officer. The film draws inspiration from the Kargil War and reflects on courage and discipline.

Gandhi: A historical masterpiece, Gandhi presents the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the iconic figure whose nonviolent methods spearheaded India’s path to freedom. The film underscores the importance of values and peaceful activism.

Rang De Basanti: Blending past and present, Rang De Basanti explores the stories of freedom fighters through the lens of modern youth. It delves into themes of friendship, nationalism, and the power of change.

Swades: This thought-provoking film centers on an NRI who returns to India and becomes involved in the betterment of a rural community. It advocates for social responsibility and showcases the impact of individual actions.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh: Paying homage to the revolutionary Bhagat Singh, the film captures his dedication to India’s independence struggle and highlights his unwavering commitment.

Shershaah: Depicting the heroic story of Captain Vikram Batra in the Kargil War, Shershaah lauds his bravery and selflessness in the face of adversity.

URI: The Surgical Strike: Based on real events, URI narrates the daring surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army. It celebrates valor and patriotism while shedding light on military prowess.