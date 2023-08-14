Independence Day 2023: 75-year-old woman walks 10 kms with Tricolour and she has a message
Hira Bora, a resident of Assam's Dibrugarh, walked 10 kilometers to raise awareness among the younger generation about the importance of staying active to maintain good health
In a piece of news that could inspire many across the globe, a 75-year-old woman walking 10 kilometers while holding the Indian tricolour flag has gained popularity for her remarkable act. Ahead of Independence Day 2023, as India marks 76 years of independence, the aim behind the long-stretch walk, as reported by PTI, is to raise awareness about innumerable lifestyle-induced health issues in modern times. On her part, Hira Bora, a resident of Assam’s Dibrugarh, walked 10 kilometers on Sunday “to raise awareness among the younger generation about the importance of staying active to maintain good health.”
In a clip shared by the news agency, the woman, dressed in white tight pants paired with an orange T-shirt with the message ‘I Love India’, can be seen walking with the tricolour in her hands. She also had a small white scarf around her neck. The septuagenarian was surrounded by several other people and police personnel on foot and bikes, who tried to match her pace. Not just this, her walk also covered the longest railway-road bridge in India, the famous Bogibeel Bridge built over the Brahmaputra River.
VIDEO | A 75-year-old woman from Assam's Dibrugarh embarked on a 10-km walk carrying the tricolour yesterday as the entire country gets ready to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.
Through her walk, Hira Bora wanted to raise awareness among the younger generation about the… pic.twitter.com/hq7YqgCHCY
Uploaded a few hours ago, the post amassed over 38,000 views.
One user remarked, “Age is no barrier to spreading a positive message. Hiro Bora deserves appreciation!”
Age is no barrier to spreading positive message. Hiro Bora deserve appreciation!
“Why police is giving security to her? Are we not safe in our own country?” asked another user.
Why police is giving security to her. Are we not safe in our own country 🤦
In the past, an 80-year-old woman named Bharti, while defying stereotypes surrounding her age, cheerfully took part in the 2023 edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon held on 15 January. Clad in a saree and sneakers, the octogenarian ran with several others and covered 4.2 km in 51 minutes. The clip showed the elderly woman holding a national flag, as she moved ahead with a proud smile.
Dimple Mehta Fernandes, the granddaughter of the woman, posted a video of her running the marathon on Instagram. The post amassed several likes.
“So amazing, so inspiring!” wrote a user. Another added, “Very nice Nani.” Many others applauded her with emojis.
