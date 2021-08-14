On this day we celebrate our country's pride, virtues, cultural richness, diversity and history and pay homage to the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters

After a long battle, India finally achieved its independence on 15 August 1947 from the British rule. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the country's successful struggle for freedom. Independence Day is celebrated every year as a reminder of the country's pride, virtues, cultural richness, diversity and history.

On this day, we pay homage to the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to free our country from the 200-year-old colonial rule. The day also marks the anniversary of India's separation into two countries — India and Pakistan.

As India became an independent nation on 15 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort and addressed the nation. This tradition has been maintained since then. This year as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country from the Red Fort.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 75th Independence Day this year is being celebrated with the theme 'Nation First, Always First'. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, there will be no big events.

Here are a few patriotic messages, wishes, and quotes, which you can to share with your family and friends on the occasion of Independence Day 2021: