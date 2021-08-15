Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Giving a call for 'Sabka Prayas' along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a new India, Narendra Modi said, 'We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.'

Auto refresh feeds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished fellow citizens on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day on Sunday in an early morning tweet.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering sent his "warmest wishes on this special occasion" to the people of India.

In a tweet, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "On this historic occasion, let the sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom inspire us to embrace the greatness of India and guide us to build a nation that leads the world in every sphere."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, live from the Red Fort, will be telecast on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan and the Press Information Bureau (PIB). It can also be watched live on the PIB India Twitter account.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag from the ramparts of Red Fort to celebrate the 75th Independence Day

In his address, he extended greetings to the citizens and recounted the struggle of the freedom fighters

On the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation from Red Fort. This is his eighth address as the prime minister.

During COVID-19, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines and crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service - all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation, said Narendra Modi during his address to nation on Independence Day.

Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It's a result of strength of our industrialists & scientists, that today India doesn't need to depend on any other nation for vaccines, said Narendra Modi.

It is a moment of pride for us that because of our scientists, we were able to develop two Make In India COVID Vaccines and carry out the world's Largest Vaccine Drive, said the prime minister from Red Fort on Sunday.

A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end, when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India's development journey. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Now, 'Sabka Prayas' is important for the achievement of all our goals," Modi added

Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for assembly elections in the future, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech.

On the one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand Indus Central University will make Ladakh a center of higher education, said Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Besides caring about basic facilities, reservation for Dalits, backwards, tribals, economically weak sections of general category. Recently reservation was granted to OBCs, under all-India quota, in medical education. States have been granted right to make their own OBC lists, he further said.

It is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights, in the 21st century, stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 75th Independence Day.

In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country's pride, said Narendra Modi at Red Fort on Sunday.

Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream. In years to come, we've to further increase the collective strength of small farmers of the country, we will have to provide them new facilities. 'Kisan rail' runs on more than 70 rail routes of the country today,

Our priority will be to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly. For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of govt and government procedures in the lives of people, said Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Earlier, the government was sitting in the driver seat. Maybe it was needed at that time. But the time has changed now. Efforts have increased in the last 7 years to free the people from the web of unnecessary laws and procedures. Several unnecessary laws have been scrapped so far, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a Rs 100 crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy, 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, said Narendra Modi at Red Fort on Sunday.

There was a time when sports wasn't considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports & fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time, said Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have started distributing fortified rice -- mixed with nutrients -- in their respective identified district.

Currently, out of the 15 states identified for the 'Central scheme on fortified rice and its distribution via public distribution system (PDS)', five are implementing it in one district each on a pilot basis.

He said whether through ration shops or the Midday Meal scheme, the rice made available under every government programme will be fortified by the year 2024.

"Malnutrition and lack of micro-nutrients are affecting the growth of poor children. Looking at this, it has been decided to fortify the rice given to the poor via different government schemes," Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government will fortify the rice distributed to the poor via different schemes such as Midday Meal in a bid to address the problem of malnutrition.

In view of climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced the National Hydrogen Mission. "We have to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen," he said.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, he said it was unprecedented the way UDAN scheme was connecting far-flung areas of the country and the speed at which new airports are being built.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced that 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of country in 75 weeks to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being observed.

Besides caring about basic facilities, reservation for Dalits, backwards, tribals, economically weak sections of general category. Recently reservation was granted to OBCs, under all-India quota, in medical education. States have been granted right to make their own OBC lists, he further said.

It is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights, in the 21st century, stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 75th Independence Day.

In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country's pride, said Narendra Modi at Red Fort on Sunday.

Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream. In years to come, we've to further increase the collective strength of small farmers of the country, we will have to provide them new facilities. 'Kisan rail' runs on more than 70 rail routes of the country today,

Our priority will be to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly. For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of govt and government procedures in the lives of people, said Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Earlier, the government was sitting in the driver seat. Maybe it was needed at that time. But the time has changed now. Efforts have increased in the last 7 years to free the people from the web of unnecessary laws and procedures. Several unnecessary laws have been scrapped so far, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a Rs 100 crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy, 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, said Narendra Modi at Red Fort on Sunday.

There was a time when sports wasn't considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports & fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time, said Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have started distributing fortified rice -- mixed with nutrients -- in their respective identified district.

Currently, out of the 15 states identified for the 'Central scheme on fortified rice and its distribution via public distribution system (PDS)', five are implementing it in one district each on a pilot basis.

He said whether through ration shops or the Midday Meal scheme, the rice made available under every government programme will be fortified by the year 2024.

"Malnutrition and lack of micro-nutrients are affecting the growth of poor children. Looking at this, it has been decided to fortify the rice given to the poor via different government schemes," Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government will fortify the rice distributed to the poor via different schemes such as Midday Meal in a bid to address the problem of malnutrition.

In view of climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced the National Hydrogen Mission. "We have to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen," he said.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, he said it was unprecedented the way UDAN scheme was connecting far-flung areas of the country and the speed at which new airports are being built.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced that 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of country in 75 weeks to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being observed.

Independence Day 2021 LATEST Updates: Giving a call for 'Sabka Prayas' along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a new India, Narendra Modi said, "We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence."

On the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation from Red Fort. This is his eighth address as the prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motorcade arrived at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. He will shortly address the nation.

In a tweet, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "On this historic occasion, let the sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom inspire us to embrace the greatness of India and guide us to build a nation that leads the world in every sphere."

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering sent his "warmest wishes on this special occasion" to the people of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished fellow citizens on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day on Sunday in an early morning tweet.

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, 15 August. It marks the day when the country became free from colonial British rule and is a reminder of the countless sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

Security has been scaled up across the National Capital ahead of Independence Day with thousands of personnel keeping strict vigil at strategic locations, including the Delhi-borders where farmers have been on a sit-in for over eight months to protest the centre's new agri laws, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, a multi-layered security cover has been put at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 75nd Independence Day.

Multi-layered security arrangements are also in place with heavy barricading and extra picket deployments at vital installations across the city, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations and bus terminals along with border areas to thwart any untoward incident.

Anti-sabotage checks are being carried out and patrolling has been intensified across the city, including on the Yamuna river where patrolling is being conducted on motor boats by the Delhi Police. Anti-terrorist measures are being carried out in view of threat perception and intelligence inputs, they said.

Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO said, "In view of Independence day, elaborate security arrangements have been made in coordination with other security agencies at and around Red Fort in a coordinated manner. Arrangements have been made to combat hostile elements. No aerial objects, balloons are allowed this Independence Day."

At the Mughal-era fort, a security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, have been placed, while anti drone systems have also been installed there in view of recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport, officials said.

Policemen in civil dress would be deployed at strategic locations across the capital with extra focus in and around the Red Fort.

As part of the anti-terror measures, enhanced police presence, intensive checking at vulnerable points, checking of hotels and guest houses, SIM card and second-hand car dealers, sensitisation of cyber cafe owners and verification of tenant and servant drives have been intensively carried out by all the police stations, officials said.

All the vehicles are being thoroughly checked for any suspicious activity especially at the border points, they said.

PCR vans, ''Prakhar'' vans and QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans have been stationed at as part of security deployment along with intensified patrolling by police personnel on motorcycle across the city, police officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.

Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover - will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi up to 16 August.

With inputs from PTI