Originally composed in Bengali from Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata, the anthem was written by Rabindranath Tagore. It was first publicly sung on 27 December 1911 by Tagore himself.

Our National Anthem Jana Gana Mana was taught to us in school. We grew up singing the solemn patriotic song that exhibits pride, and national allegiance. Whenever it is played, every Indian across the world feels proud to be a part of the nation.

Written by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the song acts as a catalyst to the feeling of national pride and represents the unity in a diverse India. Originally the song was composed in Bengali from Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata which was written by Tagore himself.

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, check out a few interesting facts about our the National Anthem —