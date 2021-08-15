How much has prices of petrol, other commodities gone up since Independence?
Gold is one of the commodities whose price has touched new heights since independence. In 1947, 10 grams of gold used to cost Rs 88.62, as per the Indian Post Gold Coin Services. Now, the same costs over Rs 46,000
India achieved its independence on 15 August, 1947. Since then, the country has undergone a sea changes, including the pricing of various items. Since Independence, the prices of several items have skyrocketed. We can all recall those stories of biscuits costing a few paise or travel being cheaper, and they were not wrong.
Here's a look at how the prices of certain commodities have changed since 1947.
Gold
Gold is one of the commodities whose price has touched new heights since independence. In 1947, 10 grams of gold used to cost Rs 88.62, as per the Indian Post Gold Coin Services. Now, the same 10 grams cost over Rs 46,000.
Petrol
The present price of petrol has slowly started to pinch the pockets of consumers. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 101.84. But in 1947, the same amount was available for just 27 paise.
Air travel
An Air India ticket from Delhi to Mumbai would cost around Rs 140 at the time of independence. Now, as more flights have started plying, the costs too have gone up several times. The same one-way trip will now cost consumers over Rs 5,300.
Milk:
Milk used to cost 12 paise a litre. The price has now risen to Rs 44 per litre.
Rent:
Back then, the rent for a 2BHK house in Mumbai would be Rs 40 to 50 per month. Now, depending on the area, the rent could run into thousands of rupees.
Price of rupee:
The biggest change has been in the value of rupee. The currency was on par with the US dollar in 1947. The depreciation of the currency and other economic factors have led to its continuous downfall. The currency is valued at Rs 74.28 to $1.
