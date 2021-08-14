It was the efforts of our leaders and freedom fighters that led to the introduction and the eventual passage of the Indian Independence Bill of 1947 in the House of Commons

After a long struggle against the British rule, India achieved independence on 15 August 1947. It has been 75 years since then. And no celebration of independence is complete without commemorating our freedom fighters who made several sacrifices to free India from the 200-year-old colonial yoke.

Starting from 1757, India was ruled by Britishers for around two centuries. However, following the demand for complete independence (poorna swaraj), the Indian independence movement gained strength. It was owing to the efforts of leaders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru among others and that of our freedom fighters that the British finally decided to leave India. In the British House of Commons, on 4 July 1947, the Indian Independence Bill was introduced and passed two weeks later. The Bill proclaimed that the British rule would finally end on 15 August 1947.

Here's a look at some of the most inspiring quotes from our freedom fighters.