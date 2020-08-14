Independence Day 2020: Security tightened in national capital, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

People commuting from North to South Delhi have been advised to take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road, Connaught Place-Minto Road and Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna

Independence Day is one of the high-security events in the National Capital as dignitaries including the Prime Minister of India take part in traditional celebrations. Multi-layered security arrangement, additional force deployment and some restrictions on people's movement are common before Independence and Republic Days each year.

This year too, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for 15 August. According to a report by Zee Business, the advisory states that routes around the Red Fort will remain closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am. Only vehicles with permit labels will be allowed to pass.

Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover will be closed from 4 am to 10 am.

The Delhi Police has also shared the complete traffic advisory on its official Twitter page.

People with no labels on their vehicles have been asked to avoid India Gate C-Hexagon, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and the Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge.

People commuting from North to South Delhi have been advised to take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road, Connaught Place-Minto Road and Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna -- Pushta Road- GT Road.

Commuters from east to west have been asked to follow alternative routes from DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg- DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Barf Khana.

The advisory also stated that inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 midnight to 11 am.

According to a report by Business Insider, only 250 people have been invited to join the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort this year. The report said that the usual number is close to 1,000

Over 350 Delhi Police officers who are going to be the part of the guard of honour during the parade have been quarantined by the government. No school children will be invited to the event.

Security has been heightened in the national capital to ensure safety during the celebrations.

A report by Times Now said that a security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be positioned around the Red Fort. More than 300 cameras have been installed for security and around 4,000 security personnel will be deployed at the Red Fort.

The report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh saying that security personnel have been deployed at railways stations and along the tracks. Movement of trains from 6:45 am to 8:45 am on 15 August on particular tracks near the Red Fort has been restricted due to VVIP movement, he added.