Independence Day 2020 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch PM Narendra Modi’s speech

The prime minister's speech will be broadcast live by the national public broadcaster Doordarshan after the the hoisting of the National Flag on the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi

All eyes will be set on the Red Fort on 15 August when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 74th Independence Day.

The speech will be broadcast live by the national public broadcaster Doordarshan. The Independence Day speech is expected to start from 7:30 am after the hoisting of the national flag.

The PM’s address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, the link of which is provided here.

It can also be watched on PIB India Twitter page.

This will be Modi's seventh Independence Day speech from Red Fort. His first was in the year 2014.

A report by LiveMint said that Modi is expected to touch upon a number of achievements of the government in his speech.

The report quoted government officials as saying that it is expected to include the government's role in the management of COVID-19 pandemic, measures to revive the economy and the new National Education Policy 2020.

One of the officials said that the prime minister may talk about the probable launch of an indigenous coronavirus vaccine or procurement of vaccines developed and manufactured elsewhere.

Another official said that Modi’s speech may emphasise upon on ‘vocal for local’ to boost local manufacturing and job creation as part of the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

According to a report in Economic Times, Defence minister Rajnath Singh had recently said that Modi is likely to announce a new outline for the Atmanirbhar campaign as well.

During last year's speech, Modi had talked about the idea of 'One Nation, One Constitution' in the wake of the abolition of Article 370 and 35A. He had also announced growth of the Jal Jeevan Mission and boosting the infrastructure of the country.

Modi also made an announcement of Rs 100 lakh crore investment in a bid to develop modern infrastructure. Modi also added that reforms will continue to herald India to break into top 50 countries on the 'ease of doing business' ranking and dropped a hint that a central government policy on population control may be next on the cards.