Independence Day 2018: Congress, Arvind Kejriwal taunt BJP over Amit Shah's fumble during flag hoisting at party headquarters

The Congress and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP after the tricolour slid to the ground at the ruling party's headquarters when BJP chief Amit Shah was trying to unfurl it. It questioned how the BJP planned to manage the country when they cannot even handle the national flag.

The party posted a video on its official Twitter handle in which the BJP chief was seen unfurling the flag, which slid to the ground accidentally when he pulled the string to unfurl it.

However, Shah immediately caught hold of the string and pulled the flag up.

The Congress tweeted, "Those who cannot handle the flag, how will they handle the country?"

"If those people who have treated the flag with contempt for over 50 years had not done so, the flag would not have been insulted like it was today," the party said.

Those that give "certificates of patriotism" to people, do not even know the etiquettes of the national anthem, the Congress said.

Kejriwal also commented on the incident, saying that “Bharat Mata” is “sad” and added that no matter how strong, one has to bow down before nature.

"Nature works in strange ways. No matter how strong one is, he has to bow down before nature. The tricolour refused to be unfurled at the hands of Amit Shah. Bharat Mata is saying through this flag that she is sad," he tweeted in Hindi.

The video went viral, with Kejriwal also sharing it on his official Twitter handle.

With inputs from PTI