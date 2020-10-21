Income Tax Return for AY 2020-21: Steps and documents needed to e-file your ITR

ITR 2020-2021 | The last date to file income tax return (ITR) for assessment year (AY) 2020-21 has been extended till 30 November.

ITR 2020-2021 | The last date to file income tax return (ITR) for assessment year (AY) 2020-21 has been extended till 30 November.

In order to file returns, the taxpayer will have to provide PAN number, Aadhaar number or enrollment ID. If a person is salaried, he/she will be required to provide the Form 16 from their employer (or multiple employers if there has been a change of jobs during the year.)

For deduction of interest, the taxpayer will be required to provide rent receipts, house loan documents.

To claim deduction under various sections, the taxpayer will be required to provide his/her contribution towards provident fund, NPS, child's school tuition fee paid during the financial year, life insurance premium payment, health insurance premium payment, stamp duty and registration charges, principal repayment on home loan, equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) or mutual fund investment.

To file income tax return, a taxpayer will have to register himself/ herself on the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department of India. To register, one needs to provide valid PAN details, mobile number, present address and a valid email ID.

The ITR-1 form or Sahaj is mainly for salaried individual earning an annual income of up to Rs 50 lakh. Income for this purpose includes income from salary or pension, income from one house property and income other sources such as interest from bank account.

A report by MoneyControl said that e-filing of income tax return can be done in two ways - either by downloading the ITR form, filling it offline and uploading XML file; or by filling all the data directly on an online e-filing portal.

Steps to e-file your income tax return

Step 1: Go to the official website of Income Tax Department of India - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and register yourself.

Step 2: Login with your user ID (PAN), password, date of birth, and enter the captcha code as displayed on the page.

Step 3: Click on the e-File tab and press on the 'Income Tax Return' link.

Step 4: Select the ITR form and the assessment year for which you want to file return.

Step 5: Press on Prepare and Submit Online.

Step 6: Click on Continue.

Step 7: Key in all the information and keep saving at the same time. Also, fill all the information about investment, health and insurance.

Step 8: A verification page will appear on your screen.

Step 9: Tap on Preview and submit to file your ITR.