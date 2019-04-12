Income Tax department conducts raids in over 18 locations across Tamil Nadu, places owned by big financers searched in Chennai

The Income Tax department on Friday conducted raids at various places in Tamil Nadu. According to local media reports, three spots in Chennai and four in Namakkal were searched. All in all, around 18 locations in the state were raided by the department.

The I-T department also searched the office premises and locations owned by two big financiers in Chennai, namely Aakashbaskaran and Sujay Reddy. Both in Chennai and Namakkal, seven places owned by a private construction company (PSK Construction Company) were raided amid reports that cash has been stored there in order to pay voters in during the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Apart from these, locations in Tirunelveli and areas in and around state contractor Periyasamy's place were also searched, News 18 Tamil reported. A total of over 500 officials conducted these mass raids across Tamil Nadu.

