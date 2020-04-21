Include 'transgender' as separate category in job application forms: Centre directs ministries and departments

All the departments in the central government have been asked to include "transgender" as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other central government posts.

A memorandum issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said the inclusion of "Third Gender/any Other Category" is based on the provision of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act notified in the Constitution of India on 5 December 2019.

“The matter regarding inclusion of 'Third Gender/any Other Category' in the application forms in recruitment to various posts under the central government was under consideration of the government for quite some time," the memorandum said.

Based on the provisions of the Act and the legal opinion obtained on the subject, civil services examination rules, 2020 have been notified on 5 February 2020, providing for inclusion of 'transgender' as a separate category of gender for the said exam, the ministry said.

All the ministries and departments of the Government of India have also been requested to modify the examination rules for inclusion of 'Transgender' as a separate category.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act ensures non-discrimination against a Transgender Person in education institutions, employment, and healthcare.

It also mentions recognition of transgender persons and confers upon them the right to go by self-perceived gender identity. The Act also allowed establishment for National Council for Transgender Persons to advise, monitor and evaluate measures for the protection of their rights.

