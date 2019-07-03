In wake of heat wave in Delhi, Manish Sisodia directs Directorate of Education to postpone remedial classes for Grade 10 and 12

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday directed the Directorate of Education to postpone remedial classes for Grade 10 and 12 until further notice in the wake of extreme heat wave condition prevailing in Delhi.

"Keeping in mind the extreme heat wave in Delhi, I have directed the DoE to postpone remedial classes for Grade 10 and 12 until further notice. We care about the health of all our students as well as our teachers," he tweeted along with a copy of the circular issued to the Directorate of Education.

Temperatures have been soaring over 40 degrees Celsius in the past few days in the national capital and the surrounding region. For over two weeks, hot dry winds have swept the region, compounding the woes of commuters.

On Sunday, Sisodia had announced that summer vacations would be extended till 8 July for Delhi schools for students up to class 8, in view of the rising temperatures. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light rains are expected in New Delhi on 3 July.

