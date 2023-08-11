In video, BJP leader shot dead outside residence in Moradabad

A BJP leader Anuj Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal was shot dead outside his residence in Moradabad Thursday evening while walking outside his apartment with another person, police said.

According to the available CCTV footage, three men on a bike shoot him multiple times.

“The firing incident took place in Majhola police station area of Moradabad district last evening, in which a person named Anuj Chaudhary was shot by some unidentified men. He was declared dead while undergoing treatment at Bright Star Hospital. Two suspects have been named in the FIR – Aniket and Amit – based on the complaint by the family members of the deceased,” said Hemraj Meena, SSP Moradabad.

VIDEO | A BJP leader, identified as Anuj Chaudhary, was shot dead outside his residence in UP’s Moradabad on Thursday night. “The firing incident took place in Majhola police station area of Moradabad district last evening, in which a person named Anuj Chaudhary was shot by some… pic.twitter.com/OMvsPbPiOg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2023

According to reports, Chaudhary’s family has blamed political rivals for the killing. They have named two people involved in the killing — Amit Chaudhary and Aniket, an official said.

#CCTVCamera footage of sensational murder of @BJP4UP functionary Anuj Chaudhary in #UP‘s #Moradabad. He was shot dead while he was on evening walk with his brother. @Uppolice have registered an FIR against three men.#UPPolice #YogiKaNayaUP pic.twitter.com/g8YFddawTu — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) August 10, 2023

A case has been registered against four people, an officer said, adding that five teams of police have been formed to hunt the shooters.

Anuj Chaudhary was a resident of Enchora Kamboh in Sambhal district’s Asmauli block. He had contested the election for the post of Asmauli block chief in 2021 but lost.