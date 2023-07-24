In Video: 23-year-old Karnataka man making Instagram reels washes away within seconds at Arasinagundi falls

A 23-year-old man from Bhadravati in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district got washed away at Arasinagundi falls near Kollur while making Instagram reels. The video of the tragic incident, shot by his friend while he was performing, went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Sunday and at the time of filing this report, there was no trace of his body.

Viral video of youth drowning in Arasinagundi Falls

In the video, the man identified as Sharath Kumar is seen standing on a wet rock at the edge of the river. Within a few seconds, he is seen losing his balance and slipping into the overflowing waterfall. He is washed away with the heavy flow of water.

As per reports, Kumar and his friend Gururaj were in Kollur where they trekked for about six km before reaching the falls.

Trekking in the area is strictly prohibited during the rainy season as the falls are slippery. Without the approval of forest department officials, the duo went ahead near the Arasinagundi falls.

Reports said diving expert Eshwar Malpe from Malpe went to the spot to assist fire and emergency services department staff in tracing the body and he is yet to be found. A case has been registered at Kollur police station. Kumar's family arrived in Kollur on Monday.

With inputs from agencies