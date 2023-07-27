In Telangana, surge in tomato prices yield crorepati farmers this season

An unprecedented surge in the prices of tomatoes has been churning out crorepatis in Telangana’s districts. Local farmers who had cultivated the crop have sold their produce at rewarding rates and with significant profits enabling them to rake in the moolah this season. The huge demand for the vegetable — a key ingredient in Indian cuisine has also contributed to the skyrocketing prices across the country.

In Medak district, Mahipal Reddy, a tomato cultivator made a whopping Rs 1.8 crore this season just by selling tomatoes.

There are similar success stories all across Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra as well. Y Narasimha Reddy, a farmer based in Vikarabad’s Parigi mandal, has been growing the kitchen staple for more than ten years now. Never has he seen such a surge in prices and demand, he recalls. A couple of months ago, Reddy suffered significant losses to the tune of Rs 15 lakh due to a sudden dip in cabbage prices, according to a Times of India report. But with the surge in tomato prices, he earned nearly Rs 30 lakh from his tomato crop. With tomato produce worth more than Rs 70 lakh still to be sold, Reddy will soon join the growing list of crorepati farmers in Telangana.

“This time I cultivated my tomato crop on nearly 10 acres of land. When the crop was ready, I initially did not get a good price. But, all that suddenly changed and there was huge demand for tomatoes. It was then that I sold 3,000 boxes of tomatoes,” Reddy said.

Another farmer, P Raghunandan, from Jinnaram mandal in Medak district sold tomatoes worth Rs 80 lakh that he had cultivated on his 3-acres of land. With another successful bargain, he too will join the ranks of Telangana’s crorepati farmers.

The prices of tomatoes, along with several other essential vegetables have been spiraling since June, due to overall crop shortage and huge spoilage caused by unseasonal rains. Vegetable vendors had then predicted that the prices of the kitchen staple would eventually break the barrier of Rs 200 per kg, which it actually did over the 22-23 July weekend.