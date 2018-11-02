You are here:
'In Supreme Court, you must speak in English': CJI Ranjan Gogoi tells judge after hearing him argue in court in Hindi

India FP Staff Nov 02, 2018 11:45:41 IST

A judge may hold his court in Hindi, but he must speak in English when addressing the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi recently told a judge. Gogoi, who was hearing an additional district judge's promotion plea, was shocked to hear the judge argue in Hindi in the court.

"You are a judge and you can't speak in English?" the CJI asked.

To which, the additional district judge replied that he couldn't speak in English.

CJI Gogoi then told the judge that he may hold court in Hindi, and write his judgments in Hindi, but once he comes to the Supreme Court, he must speak in English.

Though high courts and lower courts are allowed to use Hindi and regional languages during arguments as well as in court orders, the language to be used in the Supreme Court and all proceedings in the apex court is English.

This is according to Article 348 of the Constitution of India read with Order VIII of the Rules. The Supreme Court of India Handbook on Practice and Procedure and Office Procedure, 2017, also says: "the language to be used in the Court and all proceedings in the Court, shall be in English".


