In Patna, Nitish Kumar’s namesake tries to break into high-security zone on I-Day

In what seems to be a security lapse, a man, sharing his name with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, tried to break into a high-security zone with a poster in his hand during the state-level Independence Day event at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Nitish Kumar, was demanding a government job on compassionate grounds as his father, a Bihar Military Police (BMP) personnel, had died while on duty a few years ago.

Holding a poster outlining his demand, Kumar tried to enter a high-security area where his namesake — the Bihar Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag. The man was quickly overpowered by security personnel present there and removed from the venue.

The Patna district administration has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

“The man has been identified as Nitish Kumar (26), son of late Rajeshwar Paswan, a resident of Munger district. He is being questioned by the security officials. Preliminary investigation revealed that his father was a BMP personnel who died on duty a few years ago,” Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told news agencies.

“He claims he is eligible to get a government job on compassionate grounds as his father had died on duty. He wanted to meet the Chief Minister for this reason. We have ordered an inquiry and further investigation is underway,” he added.