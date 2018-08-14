In new timetable, Indian Railways promises one Antyodaya, two Tejas and Uday trains each within a year

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Tuesday in its new timetable announced that it is all set to introduce more of its niche trains such as Antyodaya Express, Uday Express and Tejas Express in the next 12 months.

According to the Railway Ministry's new Trains at a Glance (TAG), the railway publication, it includes the name of one new Antyodaya Express and two brand new Tejas Express trains. The new list also includes two new Uday Express trains.

Antyodaya Express has all unreserved and general coaches, while the Tejas Express is the country's first semi-high speed fully air-conditioned train. Uday Express has AC chair car and is a double-decker train.

The new timetable is set to be released on the occasion of Independence Day.

The Railways has so far introduced 23 Humsafar Express trains, 10 Antyodaya Express, one Tejas Express and one Uday Express.

The list of new Uday, Antyodaya and Tejas Express has now incorporated in the new TAG.

Trains having a maximum permissible speed of 110 kilometres per hour (kmph) will be run at 105 kmph to reflect actual running time and improve punctuality of the trains. This will also result in change of arrival and departure timings of many trains.

"However, the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Tejas, Gatimaan, Humsafar, Garibrath, Duronto; Antyodaya Express trains having MPS of 130 kmph have been charted at 130 kmph," it said.

The ministry also said that 2017-18, 57 number of conventional passenger services have been replaced by Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMUs) and Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMUs) thereby increasing the overall mobility of the system.

On Monday, Northern Railway announced the change in the timings of over 300 trains keeping in view the maintenance of the railway assets.