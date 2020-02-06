Narendra Modi taunts Opposition, says if BJP followed Congress path, Article 370 wouldn't have been revoked, Ayodhya would still be disputed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha. Acknowledging the criticism offered by MPs like Shashi Tharoor and Danish Ali, the prime minister said that he understands that the norm was to tread the traditional path. However, he added that the people voted for a change at the helm because not only did they want a new government but also a new ethos. "It is the time for those people, who love to tread the untrodden path," Modi said.

Continuing the allegory, Modi said that if the BJP government had continued on the same path as Congress, neither Section 370 would have gone away, nor would the government be able to outlaw the practice of triple talaq and ensure justice for Muslim women.

"Had we continued with the same thinking as Opposition, Ram Janmabhoomi would continue to be a disputed issue; had we continued on the Congress path, we would still be waiting for next generation fighter plane and the appointment of a Chief of Defence Scheme," Modi claimed, adding that the government was trying to think and work outside the box.

Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the prime minister said the people of the country have seen his government's work between 2014 and 2019 and gave a bigger mandate in 2019.

Modi further asserted that his government has worked with an increased momentum, because the country was tired of waiting for things to change. "People were wondering why is the government in a rush to change things around, but because we were working at a high speed, people have given more power to us in these elections, to carry on with the same momentum," the prime minister added.

He said, his government not only displayed determination, but also pressed forward with decisiveness; not only was the Central government sensitive to people's issues, but also interested in providing them with solutions. "NDA govt's aim is speed and scale; determination and decisiveness; sensitivity and solutions," Modi said.

The prime minister also referred to the discussion over the Bru agreement and the Bodo Peace Accord signed by the Centre recently. Modi said, "People are reminding us that what happened in North East is nothing new. When did I ever say that it is a novel idea. It did happen before, only the intent was missing. Half-hearted attempts were made, which is why the efforts were never result driven. Now it is for the first time that the Bodo accord categorically mentions that all demands related to the Bodo issue, have been finally resolved." "Whatever was done earlier was for meeting political ends and hence it remained confined to papers," Modi added.

"For the North East, Delhi was always a distant force, but in the past five years we have worked in a way that now Delhi is standing at the doorstep of North East," Modi said.

He said that a lot of people spoke about farmers' issue also. "But the discussion was coloured in a way... I don't know whether it was done due to ignorance, or out of spite.." Modi said taking potshots at the Opposition. He claimed that under him, the agro budget was increased five fold since 2014 when he came to power. "Agri budget, which was earlier Rs 27,000 cr, has now been

increased by five times to about Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Till now 45,000 crore have been directly credited to farmers' account under various government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna (a pension scheme for small and medium land holding farmers)."

"PM-KISAN Samman Yojana is transforming the lives of many farmers. Several farmers have benefitted due to this. In this scheme there are no middlemen and no extra file-work. And we have implemented more than 99 farmer welfare schemes," Modi said.

He also hit out at non-BJP governed states for allegedly obstructing the PM Kisan scheme. "Driven by politics, some states are not allowing farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme. I appeal to them- let there be no politics in farmer welfare. We all have to work together for the prosperity of farmers of India," Modi said.

