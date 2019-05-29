In Kashmir's Soibugh, armed forces' assault on protesters leaves five youths injured

Soibugh: Seventeen-year-old Danish Bashir Hajam had his arm wrapped in a cast as he lay in a bed at home. The boy said he had fallen unconscious at an army camp at Dharmuna in the central Kashmir area of Budgam after he was hit with gun butts. He was picked by the armed forces last Friday during the protest taken out by youths over the death of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) militant commander Zakir Musa in an encounter. Danish was among the five who were injured in the army assault with one of them grievously wounded.

A Class 8 student Fazil Fayaz Malik was wounded in the head and underwent surgery, his family members said. The picture of the boy on a ventilator has gone viral in Kashmir drawing widespread condemnation by netizens.

Fazil's uncle, Abdul Rehman Malik, said that he was forcefully slammed against an electric pole by the personnel of the Dharmuna camp, due to which he received multiple injuries to the head. "He was picked up by the army at around 5 pm and army personnel didn't release him even after we went to the camp thrice on Saturday. He was handed over to us by another army unit at HMT in Srinagar. He was a like a corpse and unable to speak. He made only gestures suggesting that he was hit in the head," he said, at his green-walled home in Soibugh's Hathharan.

Local neighbours and relatives have been visiting the house to enquire about Fazil's condition. The family members say that his condition has not improved all that much. "We took him straight to a hospital in Srinagar from where he was referred for a specialised treatment to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), but he has not been discharged from there as his condition continues to be grim," he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpuri, said that the police has registered a case and the boys who were injured, were picked up during the clashes with armed forces. "As per an initial assessment, it appears that some of the injured were involved in stone-pelting," he said. After the incident was reported, the army said in a statement that it was "ascertaining the details".

Danish's medical report reveals that he during the attack by the armed forces, he suffered "nasal bleeding" as well. "I was hit by the gun butts in the back as well as on my arms. One of my arms has been fractured," he said. He added that after he was picked up by the army, he was handed over to the police by the forces following which he was released on bail by a local court from the juvenile home in Srinagar.

The court of the Juvenile Justice Board, Budgam, released Danish on Tuesday with directions to the in-charge of the observatory home at Harwan that "the person in charge of the juvenile shall ensure the continuation of the studies of the juvenile with periodical reports to the board about his welfare. The concerned in-charge of the educational institute shall also inform the board through the probationary officer about the performance of the juvenile." The order added, "The person in charge of the juvenile shall ensure that the juvenile does not expose himself to physical or moral or psychological danger."

Following the bail order, he was released late last night and after his medical check up at a hospital in Srinagar, he has been advised to attend to the follow up checkups at the SKIMS Hospital, Bemina.

Local residents of Soibugh said that the army concentration was heavy in the area even as no militant was active there. "The only militant who is active from Soibugh is Syed Salahudin, the Hizbul Mujahideen commander, but he is in Pakistan now. We have a large camp at Shareefabad in Soibugh and within a distance of two-and-a-half kilometres, there is another camp at Dharwan. There is too large a troops concentration in the area," said Mohammad Ashraf, 42, a local resident of Soibugh.

A local, Faheemad Banoo said that her son Raqib Rashid was also assaulted six months ago by armed forces personnel and he was "punched and jabbed and had received injuries all over his body". She added, "The youths of the area often get framed in false cases."