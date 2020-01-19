In J&K, only 153 'white-listed' sites accessible on 2G internet on postpaid connections; news portals, social media sites blocked

Although 2G internet services on postpaid connections have been restored in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, only 153 'white-listed' websites are accessible.

Notably, no social media sites or mainstream news portals have been included in the list approved by the government.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, these websites fall under the categories of mail services (four ), banking services (15), education (38), employment (3), entertainment (11) including Netflix, Hotstar and Sony Liv, services (13) including GST, passport and income tax filing websites, travel (20), utilities (42) , weather (1), web services (2) and automobiles (four).

However, certain news channels can be accessed via streaming services on Hotstar, Airtel TV and Sony Liv.

Here is the full list of the websites which can be accessed:

According to the latest order, voice and SMS services were restored on all prepaid connections across all districts of the Valley, while 2G internet services on postpaid mobiles have been allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu division and in the revenue districts of Kupwara and Bandipora in the Valley. However, internet connectivity will remain suspended in the districts of Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama.

Internet services, landline and mobile phones were snapped across Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Centre's announcement to scrap special status of the erstwhile state and its bifurcation into Union Territories on 5 August. While most of the services except mobile internet were restored in Jammu within a week, Kashmir witnessed restoration of landlines and postpaid mobile services and internet facilities to essential services like hospitals in phases.

On 10 January, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the UT administration for arbitrarily shutting down the internet, the facility described as a fundamental right by the apex court, following which the government, had on 14 January, allowed mobile internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in establishments providing essential services.

With inputs from PTI

