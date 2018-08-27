In Gangtok, Ganga Prasad takes oath as new Governor of Sikkim, replaces Shriniwas Patil

Gangtok: Ganga Prasad on Monday was sworn in as the 16th Governor of Sikkim at a function held at Raj Bhawan in Gangtok. Justice Meenakshi M Rai, Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Sikkim, administered the oath of office to Prasad in the presence of Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries.

The swearing-in ceremony was followed by an offering of traditional "khadas" to the governor by the chief minister and all the dignitaries present. The governor was then given the Guard of Honour.

Ganga Prasad has served as a Member of Legislative Council of Bihar for 18 years, and also as the Leader of the Opposition (Bharatiya Janata Party) in the Bihar Legislative Council.

He was also the Leader of the Bihar Legislative Council for the ruling party during the earlier NDA regime. Ganga Prasad succeeds Shriniwas Patil as the 16th Governor of Sikkim.