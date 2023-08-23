In everyone's prayers: India's Pakistani 'bahu' Seema Haider observes fast for success of Chandrayaan 3, Watch video

India’s Pakistani ‘bahu’ Seema Haider, has once again captured public attention. Seema, who has for long been claiming that she is now an Indian, observed a fast to pray for the success of Chandrayaan-3 when it lands on moon.

In a recently shared video on the platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), she can be seen in a poignant moment of prayer, her hands folded in reverence before the idols of Hindu deities placed at her husband Sachin Meena’s residence.

Their connection originated from the PUBG game. In the video, she shares her commitment to continue fasting until Chandrayaan-3 achieves its triumphant landing on the moon’s surface.

During the video, Seema speaks in Hindi, stating, “Despite my less than optimal health, I am fasting in the hopes of Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing scheduled for this evening. This achievement holds immense promise for India’s future. Hence, I am resolute in maintaining my fast until its victorious landing. I extend my prayers to deities like Radhe Krishna, in whom I have deep faith, as well as Shri Ram and all revered Gods and Goddesses, seeking the success of Chandrayaan-3.”

She also commends Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his crucial role in realizing the lunar mission.

Seema had previously garnered attention for a video in which she sent ‘rakhis’ to prominent figures including Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

In the video, she shares, “I have sent these (rakhis) ahead of time to ensure they reach my dear brothers, who shoulder the responsibility of this nation. I am delighted. Jai Shri Ram. Jai Hind. Hindustan Zindabad,” as seen in a widely circulated social media video.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena drew attention for their alleged connection that originated from the online game PUBG in 2019-20. Following this Seema ‘illegally’ entered India via Nepal along with her four kids from her previous marriage in order to reunite with Sachin in Greater Noida’s Rabupura.

Although apprehended on July 4 this year, they were granted bail by a local court on July 7.