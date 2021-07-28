The accident happened at the Sangla-Chitkul Road when the tourists in a Tempo traveller were hit by heavy boulders

After nine tourists were killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur after a landslide, a video recorded by one of the survivors has surfaced on social media.

In the video, a wounded man who says his name is Naveen, describes that the landslide hit their car when he was sitting next to the driver. He was thrown out of the car due to the impact of the falling rocks and suffered an injury on his head.

Showing viewers the accident spot, Naveen said that their vehicle was there 10 minutes ago. The survivor also said that he made a call to the police which failed.

In the five-minute-long video, Naveen recorded how some rocks were falling even after the landslide accident that claimed the lives of nine people. He said he took shelter behind a large tree till the landslide ended.

Naveen can also be seen walking towards another survivor of the tragedy who identified himself as Sheril Oberoi in the video. Like Naveen, Sheril’s face was covered in blood too as he suffered a wound on his nose. He could be seen wiping his face with a blood-soaked handkerchief.

The accident happened at the Sangla-Chitkul Road when the tourists were coming from Chitkul to Sangla. The Tempo traveller carrying 11 people was hit by heavy boulders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of those who were killed in this accident while Rs 50,000 was announced for the survivors.