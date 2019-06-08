In a first, Indian Railways to offer head and foot massage for passengers on board in 39 trains

New Delhi: For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, massage services will be made available for passengers on board running trains. This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore. These include Dehradun-Indore Express (14317), New Delhi-Indore Intercity Express (12416) and Indore-Amritsar Express (19325), a railway official said Saturday. This was a proposal from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone, the official said.

"This is the first time in history of railways that we will provide massaging service for passenger comfort on running trains. It will not only increase revenue but also add passengers. Railways to earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passenger who will be the service providers. "This is the first time that such a contract has been signed," said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, railway board.

The service is likely to commence in 15-20 days and will be available from 6 am to 10 pm. Rs 100 each will be charged for head massage and foot massage. Three to five massage providers will travel on each train. The railways will provide them identity cards. This scheme is part of the railways' scheme whereby zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.

