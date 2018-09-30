In 48th Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauds armed forces, says soldiers will give befitting reply to those who disrupt peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on the 48th edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme and lauded the valour of the armed forces. He said that the entire nation celebrated 'Parakram Parv' on Saturday and remembered the surgical strike of 2016, when Indian "soldiers gave a befitting reply to the proxy war under the garb of terrorism".

Every Indian is proud of the armed forces, he said while adding that it is now clear that India's soldiers will give a befitting reply to those who try to disrupt the atmosphere of peace in our country. While saying that India believes in peace and is committed to preserve it, Modi also said that it should not come at the cost of compromising self-respect and sovereignty.

He further said, "We recently celebrated 100 years of the Haifa War of Israel on 23 September and we remembered the brave soldiers of Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers who liberated Haifa."

The prime minister said that India remains committed to peace and is one of the nations to send the highest number of soldiers to the various peacekeeping forces of the United Nations.

Modi also said that India will celebrate Air Force Day on 8 October. The Indian Air Force started with six pilots and 19 airmen in 1932, but today it has become one of the most powerful air forces in the 21st century, he said, while saluting the valour of all airmen and their families. He also recalled the contribution of the air force in transporting men and material to Srinagar in 1947 when Pakistani attackers had tried to capture Jammu and Kashmir.

While remembering the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and the 1999 Kargil War, Modi said that the Indian Air Force has protected the nation time and again and is also at the forefront of relief and rescue work during times of disasters. Modi also said that the Indian Air Force has also set an example in gender equality by offering the option of permanent commission to women.

Time and again, the Indian Air Force has protected the nation. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/JPYTcynXqC — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2018

Remembering the struggle of Indian sailor Abhilash Tomy, the prime minister said that he was the first Indian to complete solo circumnavigation. Tomy braved the storm for days when his boat was damaged while participating in the Golden Globe race and he is an extraordinary example of courage and valour, the prime minister said.

Talking about 2 October, Modi said that this year will mark the start of celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. He said that Gandhi inspired a lot of people including Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela. In 1941, the prime minister said, Gandhi started writing his thoughts in the form of 'Constructive Programme' and later when the freedom movement gained momentum, he prepared a revised version of the same. Also called 'Gandhi Charter', Modi said that Gandhi presented his thoughts on subjects like farmers, villages and education among others.

He also said that Gandhi gave an inspirational mantra, called 'Gandhiji's Talisman', and it is relevant even today. Calling Gandhi a 'mass leader', Modi said he endeared himself to people across all sections of society.

Modi also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri and said that he used to appear humble, but was resolute like a rock. Shastri's slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' is emblematic of his strong personality.

He also congratulated the people of India on the success of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement, which was launched on 15 September. He said that people from all sections of society joined the movement and he himself participated at the Ambedkar School in Delhi.

Modi also said that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will complete 25 years in a few days and said that the NHRC has created awareness about human rights. Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said that even the former prime minister had said that human rights are not alien to us. "We must recognise the importance of human rights and practice it, this is foundation of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he added.