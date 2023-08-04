In 2022-23, Delhi-ites drank almost Rs7,000 crore worth of liquor

The excise department of the Delhi government has witnessed a remarkable surge in revenue despite reverting to the old excise policy from the newer one.

Data from the department reveals that the revenue collected from the sale of liquor in the financial year 2021-2022 was Rs 5,487.58 crore, whereas in the following year, from 2022 to 2023, it rose significantly to Rs 6,815.49 crore.

This translates to a noteworthy 20 percent increase in liquor sales during the said period.

The decision to return to the previous policy came after the Delhi Excise Policy 2021 faced corruption allegations during its formulation and implementation.

Consequently, in July 2022, the government took the step to cancel the 2021 policy and reverted to the old system in September 2022.

Despite the shift back to the old policy, the Excise Department is now hailing it as a better strategy due to the impressive financial results.

The specific numbers for the first quarter of 2022-2023 paint a clear picture of the success of the old excise policy. During April to June in 2022-23, the revenue reached Rs 1,727.61 crore, with the sale of 22.71 crore bottles of liquor.

Comparatively, in the same period in 2021-22, revenue was just Rs 481.72 crore, and 6.55 crore bottles were sold.

This stark difference is partly attributed to the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many liquor shops to remain closed during April and May 2021.

The upward trend in revenue and sales continued over the entire financial year. The total number of bottles sold in 2021-22 was 52.30 crore, which then increased significantly to 71.47 crore in 2022-23.

The Excise Department’s achievement in revenue collection under the old policy is being celebrated and has raised optimism about the future trajectory of the liquor market in Delhi. With a successful return to the previous system, the government seems to have navigated the challenges posed by the corruption allegations surrounding the earlier Excise Policy, ultimately benefiting both the state coffers and the liquor industry.