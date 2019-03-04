Imran Khan tweets he's 'not worthy' of Nobel Peace Prize, says person who resolves Kashmir dispute should get award

Responding to a motion submitted in the Pakistan Parliament calling to have Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief said he was not a worthy candidate.

He tweeted saying the person "who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people" is worthy of the Noble Peace Prize.

I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 4, 2019

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted a motion in Parliament on Saturday, calling for Khan's nomination for the Peace Prize for his attempt to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

The hashtag #NobelPeaceForImranKhan began to trend on Twitter after Pakistan released Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday as a gesture of peace, two days after capturing him after his MiG-21 crashed on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control.

Tensions mounted between India and Pakistan after the 14 February suicide attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, in which 40 troopers died. In retaliation, on 26 February, India carried out pre-emptive air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, decimating what was believed to be JeM's "largest terrorist training camp".

The day after the IAF air strikes, ceasefire violations across the border with Pakistan were reported, and Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian airspace. After one of these aerial combats, the Pakistani military captured Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.