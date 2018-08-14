You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Pakistan High Commission, seeks Centre's permission to attend Imran Khan's swearing-in on 18 Aug

India Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 08:47:16 IST

New Delhi: Punjab minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met officials of Pakistan High Commission regarding his proposed visit to the neighbouring country for attending the swearing-in of Imran Khan as its prime minister. Sidhu later told reporters that he has sought the Centre's clearance for attending the ceremony in Pakistan.

File image of Navjot Singh Sidhu. PTI

File image of Navjot Singh Sidhu. PTI

Pakistan's prime minister-elect Imran Khan had called up Sidhu to extend invitation to his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad on 18 August. "I came here for some formalities...I have applied for government's permission. Everything depends on India government's permission now," he said after visiting the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

Sidhu has informed the home ministry and Punjab chief minister's office on his intention to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party has said Khan's oath-taking ceremony would take place at the president house in Islamabad.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 08:47 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores