Imran Khan failed to help Sikh girl who was forcibly converted and married to Muslim man, says Captain Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday launched an attack on Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, saying he has failed to help the Sikh girl who was forcibly converted to Islam and married against her wishes.

Days after Jagjit Kaur, 19, was allegedly abducted from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Sukkur in Sindh province of Pakistan and was forcefully converted to Islam, Singh took to Twitter and lambasted Khan for not helping the girl.

"Even after so many days, Imran Khan has failed to help out Jagjit Kaur, forcibly converted and married against her wishes. I would like to extend my full support to the young girl and will be happy to have her and her family settle down in Punjab along with any help needed", Singh wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Kaur, who went missing for a number of days, was found on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man. Daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurdwara Tambu Sahib, she was converted to Islam at gunpoint.