Imran Khan calls Navjot Sidhu to invite him for 18 August swearing-in ceremony at Islamabad

Chandigarh: Pakistan's prime minister-elect Imran Khan called up cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu to extend invitation to his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad on 18 August, the Punjab minister said in a statement on Monday.

Sidhu has accepted the invitation and informed the Union Home Ministry and the office of the Punjab Chief Minister about his intention to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has personally telephoned Sidhu to extend the invitation, according to the statement.

Earlier, Sidhu said that he hoped that relations between India and Pakistan would improve with cricketer-turned-politician Khan becoming the prime minister of the neighbouring country.