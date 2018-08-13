You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Imran Khan calls Navjot Sidhu to invite him for 18 August swearing-in ceremony at Islamabad

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 19:43:08 IST

Chandigarh: Pakistan's prime minister-elect Imran Khan called up cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu to extend invitation to his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad on 18 August, the Punjab minister said in a statement on Monday.

Sidhu has accepted the invitation and informed the Union Home Ministry and the office of the Punjab Chief Minister about his intention to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has personally telephoned Sidhu to extend the invitation, according to the statement.

Earlier, Sidhu said that he hoped that relations between India and Pakistan would improve with cricketer-turned-politician Khan becoming the prime minister of the neighbouring country.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 19:43 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores