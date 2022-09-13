Impressed by his football tricks, Harsh Goenka calls 5-year-old 'Indian Messi'

Taking to his official Twitter account, the business tycoon shared a video, which is a compilation of Aaron’s many clips exhibiting his football skills.

After buzzing over the internet for garnering the attention of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, 5-year-old Aaron Raphael has once again taken the internet by storm with his stunning football skills. This time the child prodigy has grabbed the eyeballs of industrialist Harsh Goenka, who after being impressed with Aaron, shared his video. Taking to his Twitter account, the business tycoon shared a video, which is a compilation of Aaron’s many clips exhibiting his football skills. Calling the 5-year-old ‘Indian Messi’, Goenka’s post has gained a lot of attention from social media users, who have centred him in the limelight.

While posting the video, Goenka wrote in the caption, “Aaron, the future Messi from India….,” and ended with a football emoticon. The impressive video exhibits Aaron’s inspiring footwork with the ball. The video holds the testament that Aaron is just phenomenal when it comes to aiming the ball in the goal. The video also includes a clip, wherein Aaron kicks the football in between the tyre, making it roll inside it.

For those who don’t know, this is the very trick shot that led the boy to fame. The video shows that Aaron idolises both Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Lionel Messi. While he can be seen playing with other children, the video shows that Aaron’s family members keep their helmets handy as he spares no one with his strike.

Innumerable social media users took to the comments section to praise his talent. While several pointed out that he must be identified with his true identity which is “Aaron from India”, many claimed that his style is more like Ronaldo's.

One user commented, “He's more like Ronaldo, not Messi. Training hard to be the best, Messi didn't try to be the best, he just enjoyed football.”

Another commented, “And seems like he is more of a Ronaldo fan. He is Aaron from India.”

A third user wrote, “Ronaldo Sir, Ronaldo. He is imitating Cristiano again and again, celebrating the goals. Cristiano's fanfare is so immense that the kid is flaunting Ronaldo's style even when he is wearing Paul Pogba's jersey.”

So far, the video has been played more than 286,000 times and has garnered more than 7,000 likes.

Earlier, Aaron made it to the headlines after he won Toni Kroos’ Academy Challenge. This is after Aaron’s father uploaded his video on Instagram, as a part of a submission for the former German captain’s challenge.