Impressed by his football tricks, Harsh Goenka calls 5-year-old 'Indian Messi'
Taking to his official Twitter account, the business tycoon shared a video, which is a compilation of Aaron’s many clips exhibiting his football skills.
After buzzing over the internet for garnering the attention of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, 5-year-old Aaron Raphael has once again taken the internet by storm with his stunning football skills. This time the child prodigy has grabbed the eyeballs of industrialist Harsh Goenka, who after being impressed with Aaron, shared his video. Taking to his Twitter account, the business tycoon shared a video, which is a compilation of Aaron’s many clips exhibiting his football skills. Calling the 5-year-old ‘Indian Messi’, Goenka’s post has gained a lot of attention from social media users, who have centred him in the limelight.
While posting the video, Goenka wrote in the caption, “Aaron, the future Messi from India….,” and ended with a football emoticon. The impressive video exhibits Aaron’s inspiring footwork with the ball. The video holds the testament that Aaron is just phenomenal when it comes to aiming the ball in the goal. The video also includes a clip, wherein Aaron kicks the football in between the tyre, making it roll inside it.
For those who don’t know, this is the very trick shot that led the boy to fame. The video shows that Aaron idolises both Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Lionel Messi. While he can be seen playing with other children, the video shows that Aaron’s family members keep their helmets handy as he spares no one with his strike.
Aaron, the future Messi from India ⚽️ ….pic.twitter.com/XLWrYjIT7A
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 12, 2022
Innumerable social media users took to the comments section to praise his talent. While several pointed out that he must be identified with his true identity which is “Aaron from India”, many claimed that his style is more like Ronaldo's.
One user commented, “He's more like Ronaldo, not Messi. Training hard to be the best, Messi didn't try to be the best, he just enjoyed football.”
He's more like Ronaldo not messi. Training hard to be best, messi didn't tried to be best, he just enjoyed football.
— Alex (@Alex78251778) September 13, 2022
Another commented, “And seems like he is more of a Ronaldo fan. He is Aaron from India.”
And seems like he is more of a Ronaldo fan 😇. he is Aaron from India
— Sudipta (@sudiptakr) September 13, 2022
A third user wrote, “Ronaldo Sir, Ronaldo. He is imitating Cristiano again and again, celebrating the goals. Cristiano's fanfare is so immense that the kid is flaunting Ronaldo's style even when he is wearing Paul Pogba's jersey.”
Ronaldo Sir, Ronaldo. He is imitating @Cristiano again and again, celebrating the goals. Cristiano's fanfare is so immense that the kid is flaunting Ronaldo's style even when he is wearing @paulpogba's jersey.
— Abhijeet Singh (@Abhihpr) September 13, 2022
So far, the video has been played more than 286,000 times and has garnered more than 7,000 likes.
Earlier, Aaron made it to the headlines after he won Toni Kroos’ Academy Challenge. This is after Aaron’s father uploaded his video on Instagram, as a part of a submission for the former German captain’s challenge.
Ronaldo Sir, Ronaldo. He is imitating @Cristiano again and again, celebrating the goals. Cristiano's fanfare is so immense that the kid is flaunting Ronaldo's style even when he is wearing @paulpogba's jersey.
— Abhijeet Singh (@Abhihpr) September 13, 2022
also read
Bird, butterfly and more: Chef makes appam of different shapes, wins hearts; watch video
The video was tweeted by business tycoon Harsh Goenka in which one gets to see the different shapes in which the chef makes the appams. A closer look at the video shows how he makes the unusual shapes, the chef adds the batter to the pan before gently giving them various shapes
Harsh Goenka advises using difficult password for security, here's why
As the hackers are becoming smarter, keeping a difficult password is becoming more and more necessary. Cyber security is a major concern that the world governments have right now
Harsh Goenka urges action against food wastage in his latest tweet, check post here
The tweet sparked a discussion among users. Reacting to it, a user raised a concern that Goenka’s logic could work in a canteen but was doubtful about its feasibility at other places. He added that he owns a restaurant in Pune that gives discounts to its customers if they leave nothing on the plate