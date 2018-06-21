Imposition of Governor's Rule will improve situation in Jammu and Kashmir, says Union minister Mahesh Sharma

Kolkata: The situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve under Governor's rule, Union minister Mahesh Sharma said on Thursday.

In 2014, the BJP had made arrangements to form a government with the PDP because of the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and for the benefit of the state, he said.

The Minister of State for Culture was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an International Yoga Day event.

"We kept it (alliance) for three years, but now with the present political situation having changed, the time has come for such a rule (Governor's rule). A rule where the might of the state can take on terrorists with the help of the people," he said.

The minister said, "With the imposition of Governor's rule, the situation in the state will change for the better, and the change is already apparent with the security forces and police working with more confidence now."

Sharma said the impact of the change will be felt soon.

The state was brought under the Governor's rule on Wednesday, after the BJP withdrew support from the PDP-led government the day before.

Without naming any country, Sharma said, "the entire world knows the role of a country in Kashmir. That country now stands isolated in the entire world."

On militant activities in Kashmir, he said "We'll free Kashmir of terrorism and win back the misguided section who happens to be our own countrymen," he said, describing Kashmir as the "Pride of India".

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who also attended the Yoga event, said that the BJP-PDP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir was built on a common minimum programme, but could not last.