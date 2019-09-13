IMD warns of heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha; fishermen advised to stay off sea for next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a warning pertaining to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off the coast in the next 24 hours.

IMD's Bhubaneswar director HR Biswas said, "Due to the cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and the neighbouring area which is shifting from coastal West Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Angul."

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Koraput, Baragarh, Balangir and Sonepur are also expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.