IMD says Mumbai, adjoining areas likely to receive heavy rainfall for next 18 hours
Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra are also likely to receive 'scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall', the meteorological department said
Mumbai:The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has issued a warning about heavy rainfall in the next 18 hours in Mumbai and adjoining areas.
According to the advisory issued by the IMD, "Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during the next 18 hours."
As per the IMD, "There is an influence of low-level cyclonic circulation over north Konkan in lower tropospheric levels and an East-west shear zone along 18° at middle tropospheric level, Konkan area is experiencing active monsoon conditions with occurrence of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places in Mumbai during past 24-hours."
Reports of water-logging in parts of the Andheri area of Mumbai are coming in due to incessant rainfall.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also has requested people stay to away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas.
