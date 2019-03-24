IMD says Delhi, its adjoining regions, likely to receive rainfall tomorrow; expects fresh western disturbance to hit

New Delhi: Delhi and its adjoining regions are likely to receive rain on March 25 as a fresh western disturbance is expected to approach the country on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Besides the Delhi region, several parts of Punjab and Haryana, isolated pockets of north Rajasthan as well as areas scattered over western of Uttar Pradesh are expected to get rain," it said.

The department further said, "gradually, the weather system will shift eastwards covering central parts of Uttar Pradesh by evening or night the same day."

According to it, after the rain on 25 March, the weather will once again go dry from 26 March onwards over the entire northwest plains which include Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. However, the western parts of Uttar Pradesh may continue to have scattered rains and thundershower activities on 26 March also.

"By latter part of the day of 26 March, the western disturbance would have moved away completely from the Indian mainland, rendering Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh dry once again," Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.