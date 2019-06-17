IMD says Cyclone Vayu centred over northeast Arabian Sea as it moves away from Gujarat coast

Gujarat: Cyclone Vayu lay centred over the northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood, about 280 kilometres west-southwest of Naliya, 260 kilometres west-southwest of Dwarka and 360 kilometres west-southwest of Bhuj on Monday morning.

In a tweet, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated, "Cyclonic storm Vayu lay centered at 5.30 am on 17 June over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood, about 280 kilometres west-southwest of Naliya, 260 kilometres west-southwest of Dwarka and 360 kilometres west-southwest of Bhuj."

The IMD had earlier said that cyclone Vayu was moving away from the Gujarat coast. The body's director Jayant Sarkar also assured that the cyclone will not cause any substantial damage in the areas where it will come.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.