IMD says conditions favourable for monsoon advancement, says rainfall to reach Maharashtra in 2 days

The monsoon usually accounts for around 70 percent of the country’s annual rainfall and is vital for supporting its agriculture-based economy.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the monsoon this year is progressing normally and will reach Maharashtra in the next two days.

The IMD further warned of extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) in Arunachal Pradesh on 10 and 11 June. It has also stated that Assam and Meghalaya will witness rain in the next five days.

“Intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days,” a tweet from the IMD department read. Heatwave conditions are also likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and East India during the next two days.

In another post, the Meteorological Department in India mentioned that some parts of Goa, south Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, among others, are favourable for further advance of the monsoon. It also added that the monsoon has advanced into some more parts of the central Arabian sea as well parts of Konkan, Karnataka and the whole of Goa.

Meanwhile, Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani asserted that the monsoon touched the Kerala coast on 29 May. He also stated that the monsoon covered the south and the central Arabian Sea, parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the entire northeast between 31 May and 7 June.

While speaking to reporters, he said that there is no delay in the progress of monsoon, adding that the rains are expected to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days. “We have strong monsoon features — there are strong winds and clouds have started developing for the next two days,” Jenamani said.

The weather expert has informed that conditions are currently favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa as well as parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next two days.

Last month, IMD had predicted that the southwest monsoon this year will be normal and quantitatively be 103 percent.