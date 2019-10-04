You are here:
IMD predicts thunderstorms in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; strong winds and light rains expected in financial capital's suburbs

India Press Trust of India Oct 04, 2019 13:13:55 IST

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted the occurrence of a thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Raigad districts in the day.

In its advisory issued at 9 am, the IMD also said that the thunderstorms will be accompanied by strong surface wind reaching at 40 kilometres per hour in gusts.

"The monsoon is in a withdrawal mode," an IMD official said.

The IMD has also predicted partly cloudy sky over Mumbai with the possibility of light rain in city and suburbs.

It predicted the maximum and minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours to be 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 13:13:55 IST

