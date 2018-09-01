IMD predicts spells of rain, thundershowers in Delhi and NCR; humidity at 100 percent

New Delhi: It was a rainy Saturday morning in the national capital and NCR region with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The Met forecast predicted more spells of rains and thundershowers to occur during the day. "The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rains," an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Delhi: Streets waterlogged near Civic Centre at Minto road following heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/fpvM95cDRP — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018

Delhi: Waterlogging in several parts of the city following heavy rainfall today; #visuals from Civil Lines area pic.twitter.com/FpIeWHwlIx — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity was 100 percent at 8.30 am. There was 25.5 millimetre of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Friday's maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.