IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-NCR, warns of dense fog, hail storms in MP, Bihar

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Delhi-NCR from Friday night till Sunday morning due to a Western Disturbance lying over North India.

According to a statement given to ANI by senior scientist RK Jenamani, Delhi is likely to witness rain from the night of 21 January, continuing till the morning of 23 January. However, Jenamani mentioned that the rainfall will range from light to very light.

The overlying Western Disturbances across North India will also result in an overcast in the sky and the minimum temperature will reach 13 degree Celsius.

Scientist Jenamani informed that the temperature during daytime in North India including Haryana and Rajasthan will remain low due to rain. He added that there is a possibility of hailstorms in Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted dense fog on Tuesday in Lucknow, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

IMD tweeted on its official handle to inform citizens about the upcoming weather conditions, stating that dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next two days.

As per IMD, cold to severe cold day conditions are likely to be seen in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the next three days, whereas cold day conditions shall be witnessed in some parts of North Madhya Pradesh in the coming two days. Delhi, north Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab will also see cold day conditions in the next 24 hours and abate thereafter.

The Met department has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland during 20 to 22 January

The senior IMD scientist, however, informed that this Western Disturbance was weaker than the previous disturbance which had caused intense rainfall.

Meanwhile, IMD on Tuesday reported a dense fog with 50-meter visibility in Allahabad, Varanasi, Bareilly and Sultanpur whereas Lucknow, Agra and Gorakhpur reported 200-meter visibility each, according to Hindustan Times.

Delhi remained engulfed in a blanket of fog on Sunday and the minimum temperature at 7:.00 am was recorded as 8 degrees Celsius.