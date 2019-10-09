IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain in nineteen districts of Odisha today, issues yellow warning

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in most parts of Odisha on Wednesday in view of the cyclonic circulation over northern parts of West Bengal and neighbourhood.

The IMD in its bulletin issued on Tuesday said that the cyclonic circulation over Odisha and neighbourhood lies over the south coast of the state and neighbourhood which extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

The cyclonic circulation over interior Odisha and the neighbourhood has merged with the cyclonic circulation over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood, it said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places over the districts of northern Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

In its forecast for Wednesday, the IMD said light to moderate rain or thunder-shower is very likely to occur at many places in Odisha. The immersion ceremony of Goddess Durga will be held

on Wednesday.

While issuing a yellow warning, the IMD said at least 19 districts like Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Bargarh, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Angul, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Kandhamal and Kalahandi, will experience thunderstorms with lightning on Wednesday.

It also warned heavy rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Koraput.