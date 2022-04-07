IMD predicts intense heatwave, rainfall in few states over next 5 days; check list here
As per the IMD's warning, in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar, temperatures will remain above 40 degrees Celsius till 10 April.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an intense heatwave over central and northwest India over the next five days. The weather forecasting agency has warned of strong heatwave conditions in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, South Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.
Taking to their official Twitter handle, the IMD department shared a post on the same. “Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Northwest & Central India during next 5 days,” the tweet read.
As per the IMD's warning, in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar, temperatures will remain above 40 degrees Celsius till 10 April. Additionally, Rajasthan will witness temperatures up to 42 degrees Celsius and Madhya Pradesh to observe temperatures near 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days.
Check the post here:
Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Northwest & Central India during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/he1VbZzHmG
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 6, 2022
Meanwhile, IMD has also issued a statement regarding heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, and parts of Assam-Meghalaya in the next few days.
Even Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jammu division are likely to experience rainfall during the next two-three days. Jharkhand will witness rainfall from 6 to 8 April, while Punjab will experience rainfall from 7 to 10 April and Chhattisgarh on 9 and 10 April, the statement added.
Looking into the southern part of the country, there will be light isolated or scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning over parts of Kerala, Tamil Nādu, Puducherry, coastal and south interior Karnataka during the next five days.
Find the official notice here.
Here are few measures suggested by IMD for heatwave:
- Avoid heat exposure as much as possible.
- Drink sufficient water, even if you are not feeling thirsty.
- Apart from water, drink ORS, homemade lassi, lemon water and buttermilk to keep yourself hydrated.
- When going out, wear lightweight or light-coloured cotton clothes.
- Cover your head with a cloth, hat or umbrella when venturing out to reduce your chances of getting a heatstroke.
