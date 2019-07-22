IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand on 24 and 25 July

Dehradun: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places, especially in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun and Pauri districts of the state on July 24 and 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

In its bulletin, IMD has also predicted strong convergence of monsoon westerlies are likely to continue over the southernmost states of Kerala, Karnataka and some districts of Tamil Nadu during next 48 hours causing widespread heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rains during the period.

Nagaland is likely to cause widespread heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfalls over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during next 48 hours.

The monsoon trough is very likely to shift southwards from its current position and deepen gradually from July 24. In this scenario, the rainfall activity is very likely to increase over central India, adjoining northern parts of peninsular India and also along the northern plains from July 24 for the subsequent 3-4 days.

Hence, fairly widespread heavy rainfalls are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Goa during this period.